'Wala naman kasing masamang dinudulot ang martial law doon,' says Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 1:51 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "Why not?"

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde had this to say on the option floated by government to once again extend martial law in Mindanao following the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat bombing on Tuesday evening.

"Well, kung ako, wala naman kasing masamang dinudulot ang martial law doon. And I think it's part of security, peace, and security doon sa area. And in fact nakakabuti siguro doon sa economic development sa lugar na yun... why not?" Albayalde told reporters in an ambush interview at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, August 29.

(If it were up to me, there really isn't anything bad that martial law brings there. And I think it's part of the security, peace, and security in the area. And in fact, it is maybe also good for the area's economic development... why not?)

Albayalde was asked by reporters to comment on Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea's announcement that Malacañang is considering extending martial law in Mindanao to thwart more terror attacks in the region.

One reporter questioned the effectiveness of martial law now, given that the Sultan Kudarat bombing on Tuesday only followed the bombing in Basilan on July 31.

Albayalde stood by the necessity of military rule in the region to maintain safety, even if it means that cops and local officials take a backseat in governance.

"Hindi naman siguro [ineffective], probably kung walang martial law doon ay baka mas marami pa 'yan (It's not ineffective, probably without martial law, there would be more attacks)," Albayalde said.

Albayalde said this is ultimately up to President Rodrigo Duterte.

He added that Duterte has his own security advisers, but in the past, Duterte has turned to PNP and Armed Forces chiefs for their advice on extending military rule. – Rappler.com