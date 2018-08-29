The trip in early September will be 'the first to be made by a Philippine President to Jordan,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 5:02 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A meeting with King Abdullah II is one of the highlights of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to Jordan in early September.

The official visit is set to take place on September 5 to 8, right after Duterte's trip to Israel, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Wednesday, August 29.

"The President will hold talks with King Abdullah II on broadening cooperation in key areas to advance shared aspirations for greater peace, progress and prosperity," the DFA said.

The DFA said Duterte will be the first Philippine president to visit Jordan.

King Abdullah II, as monarch of the Kingdom of Jordan, is regarded as the custodian of holy sites in Jerusalem, a city sacred to Islam, Christian, and Jewish faiths. An influential Muslim leader, the King has championed efforts to resolve conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

He is married to Queen Rania, another influential royal. It remains to be seen if Duterte will also meet the Queen.

King Abdullah is a cousin of former United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, who Duterte has insulted on numerous occasions after he suggested that the Philippine leader undergo "psychiatric evaluation" for making threats against UN officials critical of the anti-drugs campaign.

Duterte has held off on tirades against Zeid after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr told him that his remarks could endanger a donation of choppers from Jordan. Duterte had warned in July he would resume his verbal attack if Jordan would fail to deliver on the pledge.

In Jordan, Duterte is also expected to meet businessmen and business groups. As is the custom of Philippine presidents, he will also attend a gathering of Filipinos based in Jordan.

Jordan hosts an estimated 26,000 to 28,000 Filipino workers, based on figures from the Philippine embassy there. – Rappler.com