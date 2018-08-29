The Department of National Defense wants to monitor Mindanao until the end of 2018 before making a recommendation on martial law

Published 6:33 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is "not sure" about recommending the extension of martial law in Mindanao, the defense chief himself announced on Wednesday, August 29.

"We are not sure of that if we will recommend the extension of martial law. It depends on what will happen in the next couple of months until the end of this year," Lorenzana told congressmen during the budget briefing of his department at the House of Representatives.

Lorenzana was responding to Lanao del Norte 1st District Representative Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, who asked whether martial law was “effective.”

This comes after a bomb went off in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, leaving 2 dead and at least 35 injured. The explosion follows a Basilan bombing on July 31.

On Wednesday morning, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said that extending martial law in Mindanao is an "option" of response to prevent more alleged acts of terrorism in the region.

Is martial law effective? Defense chief Lorenzana said that martial law is "working" in Mindanao.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Carlito Galvez noted a spike in the confiscation of loose firearms, and the apprehension and surrender of more communist rebels.

Lorenzana added that even "the citizenry" and local officials of Mindanao have so far given positive feedback since the enforcement of military rule triggered by the Marawi siege in May 2017.

"Martial law is actually a good tool that local ofoficials can use also because there are some towns and cities that enfroce curfew. In the cities, we let them decide whether they will effect curfews," Lorenzana said.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde earlier expressed openness about the measure. When asked for Albayalde's stand, he said "Why not?". Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile made an early warning, saying that martial law does not stop terrorism.

Martial law in Mindanao is valid until December 31, 2018. – Rappler.com