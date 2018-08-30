Davy Shane Alayon was with his parents at the Isulan town proper during the bombing

Published 11:16 AM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three people were killed in the August 28 blast in Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat, including 7-year-old Davy Shane Alayon, police said on Thursday, August 30.

The recorded number of dead rose from one on the night of the explosion.

As of Thursday, 36 were wounded from the blast and 15 of them have already been discharged from the hospital, according to Isulan police chief Superintendent Celestine Daniel.

Aside from Alayon, the 2 other fatalities were identified as Mark John Lapidez and Lenie Ombrog.

Daniel said the young boy died at 12:30 am Wednesday, August 29, at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital.

He was with his parents at the Isulan town proper when the explosion occurred. His parents were not wounded, Daniel said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. (READ: 2 deadly bombings in a month demonstrate ISIS tactics). – with reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com