While two of the laborers were immediately rescued, a third laborer's foot was caught underneath the pipe that fell

Published 8:44 PM, August 30, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Three laborers were rescued noon on Thursday, August 30, along Salud Mitra Barangay in Baguio City after a huge storm pipe they were installing fell on them.

Witnesses said they were installing the pipe when it rolled at around 12:30 pm.

Brothers Eric and Alfredo Pagsao were immediately rescued but the foot of Rustom Wanawan was caught underneath the pipe. The other rescuers tried to rescue him for an hour until they sought help.

Wanawan was freed at around 2:30 pm and taken to the hospital. – Rappler.com