President Rodrigo Duterte is 'mature enough' to know when his jokes are 'too low,' says Malacañang after his joke about rape cases in Davao City

Published 1:07 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The people of Visayas and Mindanao are "more liberal" in their standard for what is offensive, said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque in the wake of President Rodrigo Duterte's latest rape joke.

"Let's say perhaps their standard of what is offensive and what is not offensive is more liberal in the south," said Roque on Friday, August 31 during a Palace news briefing.

He was defending Duterte from criticisms of his remark that there are plenty of rape incidents in Davao City because there are many beautiful women there.

"Some may not approve but I can tell you this already. There's a difference between sense of humor in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. And from what I have seen myself, although I'm from Luzon, people in the South part, in Cebu and the Visayas, they don't really take things as seriously as people in Luzon," said Roque.

He, however, emphasized that persons who hail from Visayas and Mindanao are "not okay" with rape jokes.

Did Duterte go too far this time? Roque said the President is "mature" enough to know when he is crossing the lines of decency.

"I think the President is mature enough to know to what extent he can go and he thinks this is not putting it too low," said Duterte's spokesman.

Duterte has repeatedly come under fire for his many misogynistic remarks about women and light-hearted take on the crime of rape.

His hometown of Davao City recorded the highest number of rape incidents in the second quarter of 2018, according to the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com