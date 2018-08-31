Ramon Apolinario, once named to be the next PNP chief after Ronald dela Rosa, exits the police service

Published 6:21 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario has retired from the police service, triggering an ascension within the top officials of Camp Crame.

On Friday, August 31, Apolinario hit 56, the mandatory age of retirement for the Philippines' uniformed services. He officially served as the PNP's deputy chief for administration from March 17, 2017.

Apolinario was once named in a closed-door meeting by President Rodrigo Duterte to be the successor of former PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa, but he remained number 2 until his departure. He belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985, an upperclassman of Dela Rosa and now PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde.

As if by protocol, he was replaced by the PNP's top 3 official, Deputy Director General Fernando Mendez who served as the police deputy chief for operations. Mendez was then replaced by PNP directorial staff chief Deputy Director General Archie Gamboa.

Curiously, Gamboa's post now belongs to Police Director Camilo Cascolan, who was sacked as Metro Manila chief by Albayalde after a less-than-two-month stint.

The PNP Civil Security Group which was headed by Cascolan is now managed by former Metro Manila Eastern Police District head Chief Superintendent Reynaldo Biay.

Biay, who used to be the deputy chief of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence, has been replaced by Chief Superintendent Mariel Magaway. – Rappler.com