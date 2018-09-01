Former governor Vicente 'Tingting' dela Serna was 66

Published 1:21 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Cebu governor Vicente “Tingting” dela Serna died on Saturday, September 1. He was 66.

SunStar reported that Dela Serna died of lung cancer.

Dela Serna served as Cebu governor from 1992 to 1995, and as representative of the 6th District of Cebu. He was deputy executive secretary during the Estrada administration.

Dela Serna was among those who fought the Marcos dictatorship. He was appointed as officer-in-charge of Mandaue City after Marcos’ ouster in 1986.

In Cebu, he would be best remembered as the father of the "93-1" land swap deal between Cebu province and Cebu City, which would benefit 5,000 beneficiaries in Cebu City. The deal was finally sealed on August 3 – 25 years after Dela Serna formalized it in a provincial board resolution in 1993, and less than a month before his death. – Rappler.com