The potential bets, mostly lawmakers, are introduced during the PDP-Laban Leadership Assembly

Published 3:13 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eight personalities, half of them congressmen, were introduced at the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) assembly on Friday, August 31, as "very possible" senatorial bets of the ruling party for 2019.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, PDP-Laban president, made the statement on Saturday, September 1.

Aside from himself, Pimentel, a reelectionist senator, said the other most likely ruling party bets for the Senate are:

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino

Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles

Maguindanao 2nd District Representative Zajid Mangudadatu

Makati City 1st District Representative Monsour del Rosario

Quirino Representative Dakila Carlo Cua

Pimentel said that the names were introduced during the PDP-Laban Leadership Assembly on Friday.

Pimentel earlier submitted an initial list to party chairman President Rodrigo Duterte, and asked his help to finalize the list.

The initial list had 24 names – party mates, friends of the party, and some reelectionist senators. (READ: PDP-Laban struggles for unity, survival ahead of 2019 polls)

While PDP-Laban is the ruling party, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio established her own regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, and has forged alliances with other national political parties. (READ: Hugpong ng Pagbabago seals alliance with NP, NPC, NUP) – Rappler.com