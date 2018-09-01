The kidnappers flee with their victims, a former militiaman and his wife

Published 4:33 PM, September 01, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Five people were killed when authorities tried to rescue a couple from kidnappers in Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday night, August 31.

According to initial reports, unidentified armed men held hostage former Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Units Active Auxiliaries (CAA) member Rufo Roda and his wife Helen in the couple's residence in Barangay Piacan in Sirawai past 6 pm Friday.

A team from the 42nd Infantry Battalion and Sirawai police arrived to rescue the Rodas. During the encounter, one CAA member and 4 civilians – 3 of them the Rodas' neighbors – were killed, the report said.

The armed men escaped with the couple, using two motorized boats, the report said.

The military and police, with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard, are on hot pursuit operations against the abductors. – with a report from Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com