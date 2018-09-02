All passengers and crew members of M/V Lite Ferry 28 are safely rescued

Published 5:45 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A ferry carrying 124 passengers caught fire on Sunday, September 2, near the Port of Taloot in Argao, Cebu.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said there were no casualties involving M/V Lite Ferry 28, as all its passengers and 27 crew members were able to get off the burning ship at around 11:45 am.

"All passengers of M/V Lite Ferry 28 safely disembarked at Argao port. They are in good condition," said PCG spokesman Armand Balilo.

M/V Lite Ferry 28 left Tagbilaran, Bohol, and was heading to Cebu when the fire broke out.

The vessels LCT Miami and BRP Capones rushed to the site to help extinguish the fire.

The PCG did not name the ship owner and captain. A quick search, however, would show that the vessel is operated by the Cebu-based Lite Shipping Corporation.

As of posting time, Balilo said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

He, however, assured the public that the PCG would investigate the incident, in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection. – Rappler.com