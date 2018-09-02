Inspector Romel Reyes is killed by an unidentified gunman along NBP Road

Published 6:35 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A security officer assigned to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) was shot dead on Sunday afternoon, September 2, in Muntinlupa City.

According to an initial report from the Southern Police District (SPD), Bureau of Corrections Inspector Romel Reyes was killed by an unidentified gunman who was aboard a motorcycle.

The shooting happened at 4:05 pm along NBP Road near the Sunken Garden of the NBP Reservation in Barangay Poblacion.

Reyes, 41, was also a resident of the NBP Reservation.

The SPD said police are recovering CCTV footage as part of their probe into the killing. – Rappler.com