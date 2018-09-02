The Commission on Audit says the Senate has removed excess items in its inventory, including rolls of toilet paper

Published 7:55 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate no longer has too many rolls of toilet paper.



The Commission on Audit (COA), in its report released last August 8, said the Senate already solved the problem of excessive procurement a year after it was called out. (READ: Need toilet paper? COA says Senate has too many rolls)

"Purchase requests for the quarterly requirements of common-use supplies were prepared based on approved APP (annual procurement plan) and historical data," state auditors said.

COA, in a 2017 report, found that the Senate had overstocked around P1.4 million worth of supplies – toilet paper, insecticide, and batteries – which it said was "improper use of taxpayers' money."

The Senate, acting on COA's recommendations, was able to remove P1.225 million worth of "non-moving items" by the end of 2017. It also donated excess items in its inventory to government agencies.

The Senate has yet to disclose, however, if anyone was held liable for the overstocking.

Several issues should have been considered before the procurement process, including budget, limited space, and the expiry period of items.

"Wastage of government assets from overstocking and obsolescence of inventories could have been prevented had procurement of supplies and materials been properly planned," COA said. – Rappler.com