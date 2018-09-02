(3rd UPDATE) This is the second explosion to hit the province in less than a week

Published 9:04 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Another deadly explosion rocked the municipality of Isulan in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday, September 2.

At least one person was killed in the blast, identified by cops as 18-year-old Jan Mark Lupa.

There were 14 injured – two of them seriously wounded, while 12 others suffered less severe injuries.

According to the initial police report relayed to Rappler by the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office, the explosion occurred at around 7:30 pm near the Novo Building at the Isulan town proper in Barangay Kalawag 2.

Police have arrived to process the blast site.

Just 5 days ago, an improvised explosive device rocked the provincial capital as it celebrated its Hamungaya Festival.

More to follow. – Rappler.com