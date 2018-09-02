#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 3
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, September 3, as the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat brings heavy rain.
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City - all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City - all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila - all levels (public and private)
- Marikina City - all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City - all levels (public and private)
- Quezon City - all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City - all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cainta, Rizal - all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo, Rizal - all levels (public and private)
- Taytay, Rizal - all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com