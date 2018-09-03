(UPDATED) PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde also orders the relief of the provincial director of Sultan Kudarat and the chief of police of Isulan town

Published 10:26 AM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Following a string of bombings last week, Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered Monday, September 3, the immediate relief of the Sultan Kudarat provincial director and the chief of Isulan town.

Albayalde also issued a stern warning to the provincial police chief of Masbate following a bombing Monday midnight. Alabayalde texted Rappler correcting earlier reports that said Masbate pronvincial director Senior Superintendent Froilan Navarroza was relieved.

The PNP chief said he told the Masbate provincial director he "runs the risk of being the next" to be axed if another incident happens under his watch.

An 18-year-old boy was killed and at least 13 were hurt when an explosion rocked Isulan town Sunday night, September 2.

It was the second bomb explosion in the capital of Sultan Kudarat. On Tuesday, August 28, an improvised explosive device was detonated at the height of the celebration of the Hamungaya Festival.

According to the PNP roster of key officers on its official website the officer-in-charge of Sultan Kudarat is Senior Superintendent Noel Kinazo.

This is a developing story. Refesh these page for the latest developments.

– Rappler. com