The Masbate explosion damages patrol boats of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 12:48 PM, September 03, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Two speed boats, one of the Phillippine Army and another of the Philippine Coast Guard, were damaged when a grenade exploded in the Masbate seaport on Monday midnight, September 3.

Senior Inspector Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) said that the grenade explosion occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Coast Guard premises at Barangay Bapor, Masbate City. Police have yet to identify the suspects of the blast.

Calubaquib said responding members of the Masbate City police, led by Superintendent Paul Cabug, initially reported finding traces of an improvised explosive device (IED).

The police said damaged were the 25-footer, fiber glass rescue speed boat of the 2IB Philippine Army; and the 25-footer, aluminum patrol boat of the PCG marked "Coast Guard AB 186.”

Calubaquib said that no one was harmed in the incident.

Recovered from the blast site were pieces of orange polyvinyl chloride pipes and shattered parts of the speedboats.

Calubaquib said: "Our cops are still establishing the responsible persons or suspects behind the two consecutive explosions in Masbate seaport.”

It was the second time a blast exploded in the Masbate seaport within a month. Last August 1, an IED rocked the same area injuring two men and a destroying a Coast Guard speedboat. – Rappler.com