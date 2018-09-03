The Philippine President will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and lay wreaths at Holocaust memorial sites

Published 11:46 AM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte touched down in Jerusalem at 8:30 pm on Sunday, September 2 (1:30 am Monday in Manila), kicking off his 4-day visit to Israel.

Alighting from his Philippine Airlines chartered plane beside his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Duterte became the first sitting Philippine president to set foot in Israel. It's a new milestone in the over 60-year diplomatic ties between the two countries.

From the airport, Duterte headed straight to a gathering of overseas Filipino workers in Ramada Hotel where he sang "Ikaw," a famous Filipino love song, and promised then an unrelenting campaign against crime and corruption.

Duterte brought with him defense and security officials, aside from several Cabinet members and their spouses.

Here are officials who are in Israel with the President:

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (accompanied by wife Betty Medialdea)

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (accompanied by wife Edith Lorenzana)

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque (accompanied by wife Mylah Roque)

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino

Senator Richard Gordon

Quezon City 4th District Representative Sonny Belmonte

Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduard Año

Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner Greco Belgica

Presidential Adviser for Indigenous Peoples' Concerns Allen Capuyan

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra was designated caretaker of the country while Duterte and Medialdea are abroad.

Activities

On his first full day in Israel, Duterte will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and have a working lunch with him and other Israeli officials.

He will also lay a wreath at Yad Vashem or the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Israel's official memorial to the Jews who died during the Holocaust.

It can be recalled that Duterte once compared himself to Adolf Hitler, a statement that drew widespread condemnation, including from Germany.

"Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. Now there [are] 3 million drug addicts….I’d be happy to slaughter them," he had said back in September 2016.

Most historical accounts say 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust.

A few days later, Duterte visited a synagogue to personally apologize to the Jewish community in the Philippines for his remarks.

On Tuesday, September 4, Duterte will have a meeting with Israel President Reuven Rivlin. He will then witness the signing of agreements between Filipino and Israeli businessmen.

On Wednesday, Duterte will end his visit by laying a wreath at the Open Doors Monument at the Rishon Lezion Memorial Park, just outside the capital of Tel Aviv. The monument is Israel's tribute to Philippine President Manuel Quezon who, through his "Open Doors" policy allowed up to 10,000 Jews to seek refuge in the Philippines during the Holocaust.

After paying his respects at the monument, Duterte will fly to Jordan for a 4-day visit, which includes a meeting with King Abdullah II.

Deals

While in Israel, Duterte will witness the signing of at least 3 documents between the Philippine and Israel governments:

Memorandum of Agreement on the employment of Filipino caregivers

Memorandum of Understanding on scientific cooperation

Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of Investments and Invest in Israel

– Rappler.com