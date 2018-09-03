33-year-old dump truck driver Reden Garcia shoots 27-year-old site engineer Joylin Liyaban and injures another driver, Cleto Macklinic, with a gunshot to the left arm

Published 5:08 PM, September 03, 2018

APAYAO, Philippines – The company driver of a construction company in Apayao shot and killed an engineer of the company he worked for before killing himself on Sunday evening, September 2.

At around 6:30 pm, 33-year-old dump truck driver Reden Garcia shot 27-year-old site engineer Joylin Liyaban. Garcia also injured Cleto Macklinic, another driver attempting to help Liyaban, with a gunshot to the left arm.

Garcia later shot himself in the head.

All 3 worked for Omengan Construction Development Corporation based in Calanasan, Apayao.

When Apayao police arrived, Liyaban and Garcia were already dead. They brought Macklinic to the Apayao District Hospital for treatment.

Police said Garcia used a .45 caliber pistol and 5 bullets during the incident. – Rappler.com