Published 6:35 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his second day in Jerusalem on Monday, September 3.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of 3 agreements at around 12:30 pm Israel time before holding a "restricted meeting" and having a working lunch. (READ: Duterte in Israel: Activities, deals, delegation members)

The 3 documents signed are the following:

Memorandum of agreement on the employment of Filipino caregivers

Memorandum of understanding on scientific cooperation

Memorandum of understanding between the Board of Investments and Invest in Israel

Filipino officials who signed in behalf of the Philippine government are Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Duterte's 4-day visit in Israel has stoked controversy, with one lawmaker from Netanyahu's party even saying Israelis may have to swallow an anti-nausea pill to stomach the Philippine leader's presence.

Duterte drew the ire of many Jews back in September 2016 when he likened his order to kill "millions" of drug addicts and drug peddlers to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's murdering of Jews during the Holocaust.

Right after his meeting with Netanyahu, Duterte is scheduled to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial center. – Rappler.com