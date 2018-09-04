BRP Gregorio del Pilar will be towed to Subic for repairs, says military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo

Published 9:41 AM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy warship that ran aground in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) was successfully pulled out before midnight on Monday, September 3, the military said.

“The operations to pull out the Philippine Navy Ship that ran aground in Hasa-Hasa Shoal that started at around 2 pm Monday was a success,” said military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

“Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas Gregorio del Pilar (FF 15) that ran aground in the shoal was successfully pulled out shortly before midnight or at 2354H of the same day,” said Arevalo.

Military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar will be towed to Subic for repairs after inspections and preparations.

The process could take days meaning one of the country’s most capable warships may not be deployed for a while.

The former US Coast Guard cutter ran aground 4 days ago, August 30, in the vicinity of Hasa-Hasa (Half Moon) Shoal, a maritime feature in the West Philippine Sea located about 50 nautical miles from mainland Palawan.

It was patrolling the country’s maritime features in the West Philippine Sea, one of the world’s growingly militarized seas due to overlapping claims from various countries including China.

China, whose vessels frequent Hasa-Hasa shoal inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone, had offered to help in the retrieval. The Philippine military had earlier said it was capable of extricating the vessel on its own. – Rappler.com