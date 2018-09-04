After 6 months of rehabilitation, the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has scheduled a soft opening on October 16 to October 25 for local tourists

Published 12:50 PM, September 04, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Just over a month before the scheduled reopening of Boracay, the police force securing the rehabilitation operations has a message to tourists who want to visit the holiday island.

"Come to Boracay, you are safe here."

This was the guarantee of Senior Superintendent Jesus Cambay, Jr., commander of the Metro Boracay Police Task Force (MBPTF), to travelers. He promised tourists do not have to worry over their security and safety.

Boracay Island is scheduled to reopen on October 26. The national government sealed and closed the island on April 26 to give way to 6-month rehabilitation work and clean-up project.

“Come to Boracay, you are safe there. The citizens and stakeholders in the island work hand-in-hand to prevent crimes, terrorism and environmental degradation. Barely 45 days to go, you should visit the island before the opening on October 26 especially sa ating kabataan at mga liders sa barangays,” Cambay said during the National Crime Prevention Week celebration in Kalibo, Aklan on Monday, September 3.

The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) had scheduled Boracay’s soft opening on October 16 to October 25 for local tourists.

(READ: No more parties on the beach when Boracay reopens)

The Department of Tourism (DoT) had released the initial list of 25 certified-compliant hotels and resorts with a total of 2,063 rooms allowed to operate by the October 26 partial opening.

“Boracay before reflects the kind of government we had and you will see a new Boracay today because of political will. If we can do it in Boracay, we can do it everywhere,” Cambay said.

(READ: Local gov't to ban single-use plastics when Boracay reopens)

According to Cambay, MBPTF established police community assistance centers in Yapak, Manoc-Manoc and Balabag and deployed policemen in outer and inner control borders to ensure safety of tourists and residents.

(READ: Philippines eyes limiting Boracay tourists after 6-month closure)

Prior to the Boracay closure, MBPTF envisioned a "highly capable, tourist-oriented and world-class police task force responsive to current and emerging security challenges." – Rappler.com