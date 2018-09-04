The military certified on August 30 that the senator's application form is missing

Published 2:53 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day after the military certified that "there is no available copy" of the amnesty application of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the order voiding his amnesty.

But the defense department said on Tuesday, September 4, that they continue to look for it. "Hinahanap pa," said department spokesman Arsenio Andolong in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo.

Andolong confirmed what the presidential order, signed August 31, said – that a certification issued by the military on August 30 showed that the application form is missing. (READ: DOCUMENT: Proclamation 572 voiding Trillanes' amnesty)

"Hindi pa namin na-e-exert lahat ng efforts to find the records of Senator Trillanes (We have not exerted all efforts to find the records of Senator Trillanes)," Andolong added.

A former coup plotter involved in two past coup attempts against the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now Speaker of the House, Trillanes was granted amnesty by then president Benigno Aquino III.

Trillanes applied for amnesty in January 2011 and was in the list of officers and soldiers granted amnesty that same month.

Aquino himself said Tuesday that he reviewed the records and they "seem to show that he actually applied." (READ: Noynoy Aquino says Duterte should 'respect, recognize' Trillanes amnesty)

A lawmaker also insisted that amnesty is absolute. (READ: Trillanes amnesty absolute, irrevocable – Lagman)

Andolong added that if the DND finds the papers of Trillanes, the senator could use the records "for his defense." – Rappler.com