Teachers will now only have to complete 10 forms instead of 36 previously mandated by the Department of Education

Published 6:09 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) announced it has reduced effective immediately the number of paperwork required to be completed by teachers from 36 to 10 school forms.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 4 the DepEd said a review of teachers’ workloads was carried out "not to eliminate reporting entirely," but to continuously ensure that data collected efficiently contributes to proper assessment, planning, and allocation of the department’s resources.

The DepEd said that the reports teachers need to complete allow the agency and its teaching personnel to gather evidence aimed at identifying areas of improvement in delivering quality education.

Below is a list of the 10 forms teachers have to complete. The forms include those needed for senior high school:

The lesser forms to be completed was a result of consultations with teachers, school heads, regional supervisors, and field officers. The department hopes that with the less number of forms teachers will have more time and effort to focus on teaching.

Why this matters: Several groups have repeatedly asked the DepEd to review the workload after teachers reported because the extra tasks pushed them "beyond capacity."

The excessive paperwork, groups said, took time away from teachers in caring for their families, themselves, and teaching itself.

Responding to this, Education Secretary Leonor Briones in an earlier press briefing said the DepEd was simplifying its paperwork but that there were certain items “teachers have to do themselves.”

"The most that we can do, and we are doing this already, is we are making an inventory of all the tasks our teachers, regional directors have to do…. You can reduce the amount of clerical work but there are certain clerical things that you have do yourself or the teacher has to do themselves," Briones said as former teacher herself.

The DepEd also reminded teachers that part of serving in government often means "going beyond regular tasks." (READ: What are the roles of a teacher in the community?)

"It is true that teachers have to do a lot of work but it is also true that everyone in every profession has to do a lot of work," Briones said.

The DepEd added, "Along with teaching, professions that ensure the delivery of basic education and social services are among the noblest and most fulfilling calling one can devote the self to, and being in public service requires twice the passion and commitment." (READ: We owe our country's success to teachers – Briones) – Rappler.com