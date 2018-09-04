As President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, protesters outside the presidential residence hold signs saying 'Stop genocide' addressed to the Philippine leader

Published 6:58 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a meeting marked by protests, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin reminded Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Adolf Hitler, to whom Duterte once compared himself to, is seen the world over as "the devil on earth."

"I have to emphasize that the whole of humanity, not just the Jewish world and the free world, felt that Hitler represents the devil himself. He was the devil on earth," Rivlin told Duterte on Tuesday, September 4.

The two met for the first time at the Israeli President's official residence in Jerusalem, where Duterte is proceeding with a 4-day visit.

Rivlin also referred to the firebrand Philippine leader's visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial the day before.

"I don't doubt that you felt that at your Yad Vashem visit yesterday. You felt the extent of the disaster that plagued the world in those damned years –1939 to 1945," he said.

As Duterte and Rivlin met, protesters gathered outside the President's residence held signs addressed to the visiting Philippine leader that read "Stop the killings!" and "Stop genocide."

Duterte, in a written message on Rivlin's guestbook, said he hopes for stronger ties between Israel and the Philippines.

"May the ties between our peoples and our countries be further strengthened for the greater peace, progress, and prosperity for our nations. Mabuhay (Live long)!" he wrote.

Duterte's visit to Israel had proven to be as controversial as it was historic. The first sitting Philippine president to set foot in the Holy Land had also caused outrage among some Jews, newspapers, lawmakers, human rights advocates, and businessmen.

An Israeli CEO decided to boycott a forum of businessmen with Duterte to protest the President's presence in the country.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an editorial calling Duterte a "Hitler admirer" given a "red carpet" welcome in a land that has fresh memories of the mass murder of Jews under the Nazi leader.

Malacañang has found such sentiments "truly regrettable" but said it is part of the rights of a free press.

Days ahead of Duterte's visit, Israeli human rights activists wrote to Rivlin, urging him not to meet a "mass murderer" like Duterte as it would taint the institution of the Israeli presidency itself. – Rappler.com