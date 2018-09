Driver Charlie Domao-il and passenger Johnson Faroden are both killed when the pick-up truck falls into the ravine. Two other passengers are in critical condition.

Published 10:14 PM, September 04, 2018

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE, Philippines – A Mazda pick-up plunged into a deep ravine along the highway near Poblacion, Mt. Province at around 5:45 pm on Tuesday, September 4.

According to a text message by Sadanga Mayor Joe Limmayog, driver Charlie Domao-il and passenger Johnson Faroden were both killed.

Two other passengers – Faustino Baldo and Christian Copas – were in critical condition at the Bontoc General Hospital. – Rappler.com