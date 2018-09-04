Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano raises Alert Level 3 in Libya, which entails voluntary repatriation

Published 12:00 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged 3,500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Libya on Tuesday, September 4, to prepare for evacuation after days of factional fighting there.

The DFA made this call as Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano raised Alert Level 3 in Libya, which entails voluntary repatriation.

This is "due to escalating violence that threatens the safety and security of an estimated 3,500 Filipinos who are still there."

"Under Alert Level 3, all Filipinos in Libya are enjoined to start preparations for evacuation and all those with valid employment contracts who are currently in vacation in the Philippines will not be allowed to return," the DFA said.

The DFA said it is also preparing to assist the Philippine embassy in Tripoli "in evacuating the 1,800 Filipinos in the capital who have been caught in the middle of factional fighting that has been raging for more than a week now."

The embassy also advised OFWs in Libya "to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement due to mounting violence and criminality."

"Filipinos who may require assistance are requested to contact the Embassy at: +218 91 824 4208 and +218 94 454 1283. Next of kin in the Philippines may contact the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs at (+632) 834-4996 and oumwa@dfa.gov.ph during office hours and DFA Action Center +632 834-3333 or 834-4997 after office hours," the DFA said.

Fighting in and around the Libyan capital has displaced thousands of people, the government said Tuesday as the UN prepared to host talks seeking to halt the violence. (READ: UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya)

Clashes since August 27 between rival militias in and around Tripoli have killed at least 50 people and wounded 138 others, most of them civilians, the health ministry said in an updated toll. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com