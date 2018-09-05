The Commission on Elections schedules the plebiscite on January 21, 2019, when voters will decide on the creation of a new Bangsamoro territory

Published 10:45 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The plebiscite on the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law is set to take place on January 21, 2019, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Wednesday morning, September 5.

"The Commission on Elections en banc, pursuant to the authority granted by Republic Act 11054, has set the date for the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite on 21 January 2019," said Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez.

"The plebiscite period shall run from 7 December 2018 to 5 February 2019, while the campaign period begins on 7 December 2018 and ends on 19 January 2019," Jimenez added.

"The public is further reminded that special registration activities in the Bangsamoro Core Territories will be conducted from 11 to 13 September 2018," he also said. – Rappler.com