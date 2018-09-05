Judge Andres Bartolome Soriano gives Trillanes 5 days to submit his comment

Published 10:49 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 has issued an order giving opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV 5 days to file his comment to the motion of the Department of Justice (DOJ) requesting for an arrest warrant against him.

The DOJ’s motion for a warrant was set for hearing 9 am on September 13.

“Accused Antonio Trillanes IV is given a period of 5 days from receipt of this order within which to file comment to the motion. Let the motion be set for hearing on September 13, 2018, at 9:00 in the morning,” said the order by Branch 148 Presiding Judge Andres Bartolome Soriano seen by Rappler.

Soriano issued the order late afternoon Tuesday, September 4, but it was served to the parties concerned morning of Wednesday, September 5.

This means that there will be no arrest warrant for now. Trillanes will have the chance to challenge the request, despite the DOJ stating in their motion that a hearing was no longer needed. – Rappler.com