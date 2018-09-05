A premium point-to-point bus route from Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City to Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now operational, only for P100

MANILA, Philippines – Airport-bound passengers from Quezon City now have another hassle-free option in commuting.

Premium point-to-point (P2P) buses from Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City to all Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals in Pasay City are now operational, only for P100. Each trip is estimated to last from one to two hours.

Ube Express officially launched the Araneta Cubao-NAIA route on Monday, September 3. (READ: Have you tried the P2P bus yet? It's still a better ride)

P2P buses will be dispatched every two hours, with the first trip leaving Cubao at 7 am, and the last trip leaving at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, trips coming from NAIA will leave at 5:30 am, with the last trip going to Cubao at 9 am. (READ: DOTr adding 22 point-to-point bus routes)

All premium P2P buses are equipped with a global positioning system technology, WiFi connection, and closed circuit television cameras.

To track the buses, real-time routes can be seen within the Ube Express app.

The Araneta Cubao-NAIA route is the 5th route launched by Ube Express. Its P2P buses also bring passengers from NAIA around Entertainment City and Grand Prix Hotel in Pasay, along the Robinsons route in Manila, and Ayala Center in Makati. – Rappler.com