Department of National Defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong says Trillanes’ papers may have been lost during building renovations

Published 3:57 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said Department of National Defense personnel responsible for the supposed “loss” of his amnesty application are liable in court.

Trillanes said he properly filled out and submitted the application with the DND in 2011. He should not be held liable for not having a copy of the official document, he said.

“I took an oath, sinubmit ko kasama media noon, sinubmit sa kanila. Sila nag-process, hawak nila application form, di ba? O ngayon sasabihin nila nawawala, di ko problema 'yun. Ngayon, di raw ako nag-admit ng guilt. Paano mo nalaman eh [sabi 'nyo nga] wala nga akong dokumento eh?” Trillanes told reporters on Wednesday, September 5.

(I took an oath. I was with members of the media when I submitted it to them. They processed it, the had the application form, right? Now, they're saying it's lost, that's not my problem. And they are also saying I did not admit guilt. How would they know that when they claim they don't have the documents?)

“P'wede sila kasuhan diyan, 'yung nakawala ng dokumento. Maliwanag doon I took an oath and we submitted the application form in full view of the public,” the senator said.

(They can be charged for that, those who lost my documents. It was clear I took an oath and submitted the application form in full view of the public.)

DND admitted it could not locate Trillanes’ application. This inability to produce the document was used as basis by President Rodrigo Duterte in voiding the senator's amnesty. The other reason Duterte cited in his order was that Trillanes supposedly did not admit guilt.

On Wednesday, DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said Trillanes’ papers may have been lost during building renovations.

"Kasi opisina eh, but 'yun nga because of the procedures involved and...2011 pa 'yun. Marami nang renovations na nangyari dito. Baka nawala," DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong told reporters in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday. (It's because it's an office, but it's because of the procedures involved and it's from 2011, there are many renovations that happened here. Maybe it was lost in the process.)

The department said it had also reached out to members of the now-defunct DND ad hoc committee which received amnesty applications, but hinted that even that route may not help. (READ: Where is Trillanes' amnesty application? 'Hinahanap pa,' says DND)

Trillanes has shown photos of his application form and a video of his actual filing at Camp Aguinaldo, where he also admitted guilt over "general" violations. (LOOK: Trillanes shows proof of amnesty application) – Rappler.com