Bonifacio Abuan Elvena and Jomel Barbieto Molina are detained after failing to present documents to possess and carry firearms. Meanwhile, Arjay Pagaduan Soria is arrested after firing upon a police officer at a checkpoint.

Published 4:54 PM, September 05, 2018

ABRA, Philippines – Abra police apprehended 3 motorcycle riders with concealed guns even as drive-by shootings remain a regular affair in the province.

Arrested at a checkpoint in Bangued town over the weekend were Bonifacio Abuan Elvena, 27, and Jomel Barbieto Molina, 23, both from Tayum town. Taken from them were two fully-loaded .45 caliber pistols . The two were detained after they failed to present pertinent documents to possess and carry firearms.

In Pidigan town, Arjay Pagaduan Soria, 19, from nearby Narvacan town was apprehended Tuesday night, September 4. The police were conducting checkpoint inspections and Soria was flagged down while aboard a motorcycle without a license plate.

Instead, Soria turned right and drew his firearm and fired upon PO3 Raymund Bringas. The police officer was not hit and fired back. They chased Soria and were able to arrest him but Soria did not have the gun in his possession.

Gun deaths

Last Saturday, Amante Montorio Caray, a 56 year old farmer, was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Supiil, San Juan, Abra with a gauge 12 shotgun. Witnesses said they heard four gunshots from the area.

Also last Saturday, Randy Julio Bragas Daria, the owner of Niños Barber Shop, was about to cross the road at Capitulacion Street, Zone 1, Bangued when he was shot in the head by a suspect said to be wearing a black hoodie. Daria was brought to the hospital but was dead on arrival. – Rappler.com