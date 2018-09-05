The Philippine National Police says cops will 'assist' the military in arresting Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 7:55 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will continue to stay inside the Senate compound to ensure the "legal" arrest of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, said the police on Wednesday, September 5.

"The presence of the CIDG at the Senate is to assist the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) elements to help ensure that actions are conducted following legal procedures," PNP spokesman Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana said in a statement sent to reporters.

As of posting, the CIDG operatives are still at the Senate compound in Pasay City.

They had arrived there on Tuesday morning, September 4, armed only with President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation No. 572 which revoked Trillanes' amnesty and ordered his arrest.

The CIDG is the PNP unit in charge of investigating high-profile crimes. It is usually tapped for high-profile arrests just as it was called to arrest Senator Leila de Lima in 2017.

Will the CIDG arrest Trillanes now? No – at least not now, for the PNP.

There are no civil courts that have issued an arrest warrant for the opposition senator.

"We will implement the order the moment we receive it. So far we haven't received any warrant of arrest for Senator Trillanes," Durana said.

However, the Department of National Defense (DND) is insisting that the military can arrest Trillanes even without a warrant because of administrative charges which were revived after his amnesty revocation.

The problem with this is that Trillanes has resigned from the AFP, but the DND is resolute in taking the former mutineer under custody, reasoning that even his retirement from the military has been voided.

The CIDG's wait continues as Trillanes is set to ask the Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order against Duterte's proclamation.