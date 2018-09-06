Portions of EDSA, C5, Batasan Road, and Lacson Avenue will be closed for road repairs starting September 7, 11 pm

Published 2:05 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Expect even weekend traffic to also crawl in some areas of Metro Manila as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Thursday, September 6, its scheduled repairs to be carried out along major roads.

The following sections will be closed from Friday, September 7 at 11 pm and will be reopened on Monday, September 10 at 5 am:

EDSA:

Southbound - the 3rd lane from the center island starting from the road across Francesca Tower to Scout Borromeo in Quezon City



Northbound - the 6th lane from the center island strating North Avenue to northbound

C5 Road:

Southbound - starting Tiendesitas on C5 Ortigas flyover approach in Pasig City

A. H. Lacson Avenue - starting corner of Aragon Street and corner of P. Florentino Street

Batasan Road - 2nd lane starting from Payatas Road up until Quezon City Polytechnic University

– Rappler.com