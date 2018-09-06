DPWH resumes repairs along EDSA, C5 on September 8 - 9
MANILA, Philippines – Expect even weekend traffic to also crawl in some areas of Metro Manila as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Thursday, September 6, its scheduled repairs to be carried out along major roads.
The following sections will be closed from Friday, September 7 at 11 pm and will be reopened on Monday, September 10 at 5 am:
- EDSA:
- Southbound - the 3rd lane from the center island starting from the road across Francesca Tower to Scout Borromeo in Quezon City
- Northbound - the 6th lane from the center island strating North Avenue to northbound
- C5 Road:
- Southbound - starting Tiendesitas on C5 Ortigas flyover approach in Pasig City
- A. H. Lacson Avenue - starting corner of Aragon Street and corner of P. Florentino Street
- Batasan Road - 2nd lane starting from Payatas Road up until Quezon City Polytechnic University
– Rappler.com