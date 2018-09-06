The motorcycle ride-hailing firm gets a preliminary injunction from the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court

Published 4:15 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Commuters can book motorcycle ride-hailing services again through Angkas, for now.

The Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court granted a preliminary injunction to Angkas, preventing the government from blocking the operations of the ride-hailing firm.

A preliminary injunction is an order preventing a party from committing an act – in this case, the government – pending the final ruling or outcome of a case.

The order was presented by Angkas head of operations David Medrana during the hearing of the House committee on ways and means on Thursday, September 6.

The preliminary injunction prevents the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) "from interfering, whether directly or indirectly," with Angkas' operations.

It also stops authorities "from apprehending Angkas bikers who are in lawful pursuit of their trade or occupation based on petitioner's Angkas mobile application; and from performing any act or acts that will impede, obstruct, frustrate, or defeat [the] petitioner's pursuit of its lawful business or trade as owner and operator of the Angkas mobile application."

The order was penned by Judge Carlos Valenzuela on August 2 | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/GFaDaaLc6G — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 6, 2018

In November last year, the LTFRB suspended Angkas' operations, saying that it violated Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal) – Rappler.com