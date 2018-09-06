The Department of Social Welfare and Development says P177,000 was given to those affected by the first blast, while P68,000 will be given to those affected by the second blast

Published 5:55 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is providing a total of P245,000 to families affected by the two recent explosions in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

In a statement on Thursday, September 6, the DSWD gave the following breakdown:

P5,000 assistance to injured persons at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, Holy Nazarene Hospital, and St Louie Hospital

P3,000 assistance to those discharged from the hospital

P5,000 assistance to families of those who died

Last August 28, the first deadly blast rocked Isulan as the town was celebrating its Hamungaya Festival. An improvised explosive device went off along the national highway, leaving 3 dead and 36 injured. One of the fatalities was a 7-year-old boy.

Less than a week later, another explosion occurred in the town, which killed 2 people and wounded 12 others.

The DSWD said a total of P177,000 was provided to individuals and families affected by the first blast, while P68,000 will be given to those affected by the second blast.

The DSWD Soccsksargen office said it would continue to monitor the condition of those affected by the blasts and provide further assistance needed. – Rappler.com