The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority warns motorists of heavier traffic, and cautions them against illegal parking on alternate roads

Published 5:25 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Brace yourself for heavier traffic in Manila City starting September 15, as 3 bridges and a flyover will undergo repairs.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Thursday, September 6, that it had given clearance to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to do the following:

Restoration of Old Sta Mesa bridge

Demolition of N Domingo bridge

Repair of Mabini Bridge

Repair of Nagtahan flyover

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that the Old Sta Mesa bridge that connects San Juan City to Manila will be closed for 7 months. This is to pave way for the construction of the Skyway 3 project that will connect Quezon City to Makati.

"There are about 500 vehicles per hour that won't be able to pass through Old Sta Mesa bridge [when restoration works commence]," Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino. (READ: Otis Bridge in Manila closed for repairs until March 2019)

Garcia also said that N Domingo bridge has to be demolished so that barges will be able to carry equipment for the Skyway project can pass the waterway, saying that "it's the only way for the barges to pass through."

Meanwhile, repair works for Mabini bridge and the Nagtahan flyover is expected to last for 4 months, involving asphalt overlay and electrical works. An average of 37,000 vehicles traverse the bridge and the flyover daily.

Garcia said that contractors are allowed to do repairs from 11 pm to 5 am.

MMDA said motorists can take the following alternative routes during the construction works:

Felix Manalo Manalo Street or G Araneta/Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City

Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong City

F Blumentritt Avenue in Manila City

To regulate traffic, Garcia said that they will conduct clearing operations to maximize road space for motorists, given the situation.

"Ang target namin ay mapakanibangan natin ang lahat ng puwedeng kalsada. (Our target is to maximize our road space). We are conducting clearing operations of illegal obstructions along the roads," Garcia said.

"We are serious with our campaign against illegal parking. We conduct towing in the inner roads when the local governments request for assistance," he added.

Vehicle owners will receive illegal parking tickets should they defy the 6 am to 9 pm no parking rule on the alternate roads, he said. – Rappler.com