The former transportation undersecretary for railways has been appointed as a board member of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority

Published 5:48 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cesar Chavez, the transportation official who resigned 10 months ago over Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) mishaps, is back in the Duterte administration.

Chavez has been appointed a board member of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Malacañang released his appointment dated August 31 on Thursday, September 6.

He will replace retired police general Jose Pallarca and serve the latter's unexpired term from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

Chavez had resigned as transportation tndersecretary for Railways in November 2017 out of "delicadeza (sense of propriety)" after a series of near-daily MRT3 breakdowns. Two stand-out incidents were the train decoupling incident and a woman who suffered a severed arm after she fell in between train coaches.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Juan Miguel Zubiri said back then that Chavez's resignation was a "big loss" to the DOTr.

Chavez had been outspoken against Busan Universal Rail Incorporated (BURI), the former MRT3 maintenance provider whose contract was canceled by the DOTr in early November.

BURI previously filed ethics and graft complaints against Chavez.

In a Senate hearing back in May, Chavez had said the contract with BURI should be canceled, citing the daily inconvenience experienced by passengers. He also lamented BURI's alleged refusal to buy spare parts, which are essential in maintaining the railway system. – Rappler.com