President Rodrigo Duterte and Jordan's King Abdullah II also witness the signing of deals on defense, overseas Filipino workers, trade, seafaring, and diplomacy

Published 7:20 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – During Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to Jordan, the Jordan government promised to deliver two secondhand Bell AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters to the Philippines by July 2019.

This was confirmed by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go on Thursday, September 6, as Duterte met with King Abdullah II on his first full day in Amman.

Filipino pilots will have to undergo a 9-month training period to learn how to operate the refurbished choppers, added Go.

The impending donation, shepherded by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, was what supposedly convinced Duterte to tone down his tirades against Jordanian prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the former United Nations human rights chief who criticized the Philippine leader for his bloody campaign against illegal drugs and threats against UN rapporteurs.

Duterte had called Zeid "empty-headed." Last August 31, the President warned that if the helicopters don't arrive in the Philippines soon, he would resume his tirades against the Jordanian royal, who happens to be the cousin of King Abdullah II.

5 deals inked

Duterte and the King also witnessed the signing of 5 agreements between their governments on Thursday.

The signing took place after a welcome ceremony for Duterte at the Al Husseinieh Palace Courtyard where he met the King for the first time. Duterte was given full military honors. (READ: Duterte in Jordan: Activities, deals, delegation members)

Below are the 5 agreements:

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs

MOU on Defense Cooperation between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Philippine Department of National Defense

Agreement between the Jordan Maritime Commission and the Maritime Industry Authority of the Philippines concerning the Recognition of Certificates under the Terms of the 1978 Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers Convention

Cooperation Framework for Employment of Domestic Workers and MOU on Labor Cooperation between Jordan and the Philippines

MOU between the Jordan Investment Commission and the Board of Investments of the Philippines

Duterte and the King held a "restricted" meeting that afternoon. After this, the Philippine President will attend a forum with businessmen and business groups at a hotel in Amman. – Rappler.com