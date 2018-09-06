Government regulators slam a court order allowing the motorcycle ride-hailing company to resume operations while its case is pending

Published 8:20 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Government regulators expressed dismay over a court order allowing motorcycle ride-hailing company Angkas to operate, insisting it is "colorum" or illegal, unsafe, and allegedly just after profit.

The Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court has granted Angkas a preliminary injunction, which means it can resume operations pending a final ruling on its case.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board suspended Angkas in November 2017 for violating Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

In a joint statement on Thursday, September 6, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the LTFRB said they are "saddened" by the preliminary injunction, and maintained that Angkas' services are illegal.

"Our position is that motorcycles registered in the service are not authorized to conduct business and offer public transport under Republic Act 4136. For them to be allowed, the law has to be amended by Congress," said the DOTr and the LTFRB.

"If Angkas is to continue accrediting motorcycles registered as private vehicles to book rides and accept passengers for a fee, it is considered as without authority from the government regulators, and, therefore, are considered colorum vehicles."

They added that safety is their priority, and for them, Angkas isn't safe.

"Apart from engaging in unfair business practice, the safety of patrons and commuters [is] also put at risk, as motorcycles are not considered as a safe mode of public transport," they said.

"Obviously, Angkas is just interested in making profit, and profit alone.... The DOTr-LTFRB will exhaust all legal remedies to ensure that our roads are cleared of colorum vehicles, such as Angkas motorcycles." (READ: Why passengers and bikers think Angkas matters) – Rappler.com