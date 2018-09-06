'Two, 3, 4, 5 (battalions) I will send them to you. I will commit my government in the right side of history,' says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 9:48 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If Jordan ever needs more soldiers during a time of conflict, the Philippines is ready to send them some, said President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, September 6.

Making his first speech in Amman, Jordan during a business forum, Duterte said, "If there's anything we can do, if you are short of your army let me know. 110 million you need one battalion?" (READ: Duterte in Jordan: Activities, deals, delegation members)

It appears he was referring to the population of the Philippines, which earlier in his speech, he said is nearing 110 million people.

"Two, 3, 4, 5 (battalions) I will send them to you. I will commit my government in the right side of history," said the Philippine President.

Jordan, which shares borders with Iraq and Syria, often finds itself having to fend off attacks by Islamic State (ISIS) extremists.

In his Thursday speech, Duterte again disparaged ISIS, saying the group abides only by one idealogy – to "destroy and kill."

Business-friendly Philippines

To Jordanian business executives, Duterte dangled an investment-friendly Philippines with a young, "bright" population.

The recently signed Ease of Doing Business Act, he said, ensures that those looking to put up businesses in the Philippines need not go to multiple government offices to secure redundant permits.

"I tell you now, I give you the solemn commitment that if you go there, it will be business with ease," he said, adding that he would create a "department" to make things hassle-free for them.

In the same forum, Duterte witnessed the signing of commitments by Jordanian companies looking to invest in the Philippines.

He was accompanied by several Cabinet members, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Earlier that day, Duterte met King Abdullah II and witnessed the signing of 5 agreements between the Philippine and Jordanian governments. Jordan assured him that its donation of two secondhand attack helicopters would be delivered by July 2019. – Rappler.com