#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 7
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, September 7, as the southwest monsoon and a low pressure area bring heavy rain.
Calabarzon
- Lian, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Lipa, Batangas - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com