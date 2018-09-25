(3rd UPDATE) Makati police, led by Superintendent Rogelio Simon, will serve the arrest warrant on Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 2:12 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Armed with a warrant, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, September 25, dispatched a team to arrest opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Makati police chief Superintendent Rogelio Simon, who is leading the arresting team.



PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the Makati police would be the main arresting team while Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives will be there for back-up, given that Trillanes is a high-profile personality.

Albayalde said the team will a pay courtesy call on Senate President Vicente Sotto III before serving the warrant.

The team was deployed shortly after the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 150 issued a warrant of arrest against Trillanes for the charge of rebellion.

Simon said that following procedure, Trillanes will be allowed to post bail, which the court set at P200,000.

The senator earlier said he would not resist arrest, for as long as police present a court-issued warrant.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No 572 – voiding the amnesty of the former mutineer, and ordering his arrest – on August 31, but the document was made public only on September 4, after it was published in the Manila Times.

Since then, Trillanes had been holed up in his office inside the Senate building in Pasay City as he initially faced a warrantless arrest, as ordered by Duterte in Proclamation 572. Duterte himself later backtracked and said the senator would be arrested only after a court issues a warrant for it. (READ: INSIDE STORY: How Duterte handled Trillanes fiasco from Israel, Jordan)

The Makati RTC Branch 150 issued a warrant of arrest against Trillanes for the charge of rebellion, as requested by the Department of Justice in connection with Proclamation 572.

Judge Elmo Alameda had a more exhaustive hearing on the Trillanes case, even asking the senator for the actual copy of the amnesty papers. Both rebellion and coup charges against Trillanes were dismissed in 2011.

Once arrested, Trillanes can post bail, as set by the judge. If he would fail to post bail, he would be detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

He is the second opposition senator to face arrest after Senator Leila de Lima, who was arrested in February 2017. De Lima is detained in Camp Crame over drug charges. – Rappler.com