The Department of Justice files again a 'very urgent' motion for an arrest and a hold departure order against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 2:42 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice filed on Friday, September 7, application for an arrest warrant and a hold departure order against opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in another court.

Signed by Acting Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon, the "very urgent" applications were filed with the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150, where Trillanes previously faced rebellion charges.

"It is clear that this instant case is still pending with the Honorable Court, as the prosecution has yet to present its evidence insofar as accused Trillanes is concerned," the motion said.

"The nature and very urgency of the relief prayed for necessitate an ex-parte application by the people for an HDO and a warrant of arrest precisely so as not to defeat the purpose of the said court processes. Recall that accused Trillanes posted bail and was subsequently cancelled. Thus, this application for a warrant of arrest no longer needs a hearing," it added.

On Tuesday, September 4, the DOJ filed separate applications for an alias warrant and an HDO against the opposition senator at Makati RTC Branch 148. Presiding Judge Andres Bartolome Soriano gave Trillanes 5 days to submit his comment.

President Rodrigo Duterte revoked the amnesty granted to Trillanes through Proclamation 572, declaring it "void ab initio."

Duterte ordered the Department of Justice and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) "to pursue all criminal and administrative cases" against Trillanes in relation to the Oakwood mutiny and the Manila Peninsula incident, which happened in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

On Thursday, September 6, the embattled senator filed a motion against the proclamation with the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com