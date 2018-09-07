(UPDATED) The President himself announces that his presidential aide will seek a Senate seat in 2019

Published 9:00 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – After months of playing coy about his 2019 plans, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go has now decided to run for senator.

This was announced by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, September 7, during an event with Filipinos based in Jordan.

“Sabi niya, gusto raw niyang tumakbo sa pagka-senador (He said he wants to run for senator),” said Duterte.

“Sabi ko tingnan muna natin Bong kasi mahirap ‘yan. Pero kung papayag ang mga Pilipino sa Jordan, pwede,” he said to cheers from the audience.

(I said, let’s see first Bong because that would be difficult. But if the Filipinos in Jordan allow it, then okay.)

But Go, in a message to Rappler, said, "I'm still not interested."

For the past months, Go has kept busy honoring speaking engagements all over the country without Duterte. He has frequently appeared at public events, distributing relief goods to fire victims and flood victims. One time, he even donated a brand new ambulance to a Leyte hospital. (READ: Do Bong Go's billboards, donations violate government ethics code?)

Go’s name and face became ubiquitous due to countless banners, tarpaulins, and posters with various slogans using his last name. – Rappler.com