'His Majesty is a man of his word,' says President Rodrigo Duterte about Jordan's King Abdullah II

Published 10:25 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and King Abdullah II discussed what can be done to help undocumented Filipino workers in Jordan.

"There are many undocumented Filipinos... I hope to work on it right away," he said on Friday, September 7 during a gathering of Filipinos based in Jordan.

Duterte said he would likely send Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano back to deal with the issue.

The Philippine leader, known for his fiery tirades against critics, had only praises for Jordan's monarch.

Calling him a "very good guy," Duterte said he was struck by the King's humanity and integrity.

"His Majesty is a man of his word. Isa sa mga rare – nakita ko talagang kung magsalita makita – you can see the human spirit in his words," said Duterte.

(His Majesty is a man of his word. One of the rare – I really saw the way he spoke – you can see the human spirit in his words.)

In his meeting with the King on Thursday, the Jordanian government confirmed that its donation of two secondhand Cobra attack helicopters to the Philippines would be pushing through.

The two choppers are set to be delivered to the Philippines by July 2019.

So eager was Duterte to receive the choppers that he agreed to tone down his rants against the King's cousin, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.

As former United Nations human rights chief, Zeid had criticized Duterte for his bloody campaign against illegal drugs and threats against UN rapporteurs.

With the King, Duterte viewed Jordan-made arms and military equipment, which Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque described as being "cheaper" than arms made by other countries. – Rappler.com