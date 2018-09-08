(UPDATED) Phivolcs says damage is expected from the earthquake, as well as aftershocks

Published 4:05 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Manay town in Davao Oriental at 3:16 pm on Saturday, September 8.

According to the latest bulletin posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), no damage was expected.

Phivolcs initially reported the quake at magniture 6.3.

It said the following intensities were reported in these areas:

Intensity V - Davao City; Mati City, Davao Oriental

Intensity IV - Koronadal City; Bislig City

Intensity III - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, and Malapatan, Sarangani

Intensity II - Cotabato City; Gen. Santos City

Phivolcs said damage is expected, as well aftershocks. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes)

– Rappler.com