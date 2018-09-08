Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Manay town in Davao Oriental at 3:16 pm on Saturday, September 8.
According to the latest bulletin posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), no damage was expected.
Phivolcs initially reported the quake at magniture 6.3.
It said the following intensities were reported in these areas:
- Intensity V - Davao City; Mati City, Davao Oriental
- Intensity IV - Koronadal City; Bislig City
- Intensity III - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, and Malapatan, Sarangani
- Intensity II - Cotabato City; Gen. Santos City
Phivolcs said damage is expected, as well aftershocks. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes)
This is a developing story, please refresh this page for updates.
– Rappler.com