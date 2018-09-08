Published 8:00 PM, September 08, 2018
LAST RESPECT. The casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is carried out after the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
BLAZED. A massive fire engulfs the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, one of Brazil's oldest, on September 2, 2018. The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to local media. Photo by AFP
SAVING THE DOLPHINS. Various environment group protest at the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on September 2, 2018, the start of the annual Taiji Dolphin Drive Hunt in Japan. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
SIDEKICK. President Rodrigo Duterte is joined by daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as they visit the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, Israel on September 3, 2018. Malacanang Photo
A DECADE OF TENNIS. This combination of file photos created on September 4, 2018 shows the various outfits worn by US tennis player Serena Williams going back from 2018 to 1998. Photo by AFP
BREAKTIME. Three restaurant chefs take a break in front of a fitness studio in downtown Shanghai on September 4, 2018. Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP
ABORTION HEARING. Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the US Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on September 4, 2018. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
MASSIVE DAMAGE. An aerial view of passenger vehicles which were burnt after a storm surge and strong winds caused by typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya, Hyogo prefecture on September 5, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
MAN OF THE HOUR. Senator Antonio Trillanes IV face the media outside his office on September 5, 2018, to present documents about the dismissal of previous cases against him. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
PRAYERS. Catholic priests and supporters prays over Senator Antonio during a holy mass at the Senate on September 6, 2018. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
POWERFUL QUAKE. A car is seen stuck on a road damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture on September 6, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
PRIDE. Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community celebrate the Supreme Court decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in Bangalore on September 6, 2018. Photo by Manjunath Kiran/AFP
WALKOUT. Students of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City protest the worsening economic and political conditions under the Duterte administration on September 6, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
BLACK FRIDAY. Families and victims of drug related killings, Rise Up for Life and supporters hold a Black Friday Protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on September 7, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
