Two suspected members of the Abu Turaifie Group are captured in the operation

Published 10:17 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A civilian died as government troops clashed with members of Islamic State-inspired Abu Turaifie Group in Maguindanao on Friday, September 7.

The firefight between troops of the 7th Infantry Battalion and 10 armed members under Gapang Sapal of the Abu Turaifie Group took place around 3 pm Friday at Barangay Tunggol in Datu Montawal town, the Philippine military said in a statement on Saturday, September 8.

This was prompted by reports from concerned civilians that 3 improvised explosive devices will be transported from Sitio Kabasalan, Barangay Darampua, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao to Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Troops were conducting combat patrol in Datu Montawal when they were fired upon by members of the Abu Turaifie Group, who "immediately fled towards south direction."

As the government forces pursued them, an unknown group coming from the direction of Barangay Dunguan, Datu Montawal engaged them.

While fleeing, the bandits "deliberately fired at the civilians," wounding 3 – Maula Rerente Mangimblas, Dangalao Dangwa Akad, and Babay Dansalan. Dansalan died while being treated in the hospital.

The operation resulted in the capture of two suspected Abu Turaifie Group members, Mohamid Kambilan and Abdulah Minola, who were turned over to Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station for filling of appropriate charges.

Two M16 rifles, one M1 Garand, one caliber 45 pistol, assorted magazines, and ammunitions were also recovered during the operation.

The military said that after the clash at around 7 pm Friday, civilians reportedly saw that 3 killed suspects and two wounded ones were "fetched by two motorized boats." – Rappler.com