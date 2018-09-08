The vehicular collision happens along the national highway in Cabangan, Zambales

Published 12:07 AM, September 09, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – At least 4 people died and 4 others were seriously injured in a vehicular collision in Cabangan, Zambales on Friday afternoon, September 7.

The Zambales Provincial Police Office identified the dead as Maria Ofelia Ebue of Masinloc town, couple Danilo Ladrigan and Rubilyn Panoy of San Marcelino town, and Camile Lapuz Panoy, also of San Marcelino town.

Those confined in the hospital for severe injuries were Gilbert Elorde, Noralyn Zepeda of Masinloc town, Elmer Quintero of Fairview, Quezon City, and a baby girl who is under the custody of the Municipal Social Welfare Office.

Initial investigation by the Cabangan Municipal Police Station showed that at around 2:30 pm Friday, a gray Montero driven by Elorde was traveling southward along the national highway in Barangay San Rafael in Cabangan when a gray Toyota Vios, which was allegedly going too fast northward, suddenly swerved to the left colliding head-on with the Montero. (WATCH: How do we prevent road traffic crashes?)

Due to the impact, Ladrigan, Panoy, Lapuz Panoy and Ebue died on the spot. Ladrigan, Panoy and Lapuz Panoy were all on board the Vios, while Ebue was a passenger of the Montero.

Responding barangay and police officers brought the victims and the injured to President Ramon Magsaysay Hospital and Sta. Cecilla Medical Center in Iba. – Rappler.com